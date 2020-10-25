Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Pediatricians are urging the British government to reverse course and provide free meals for poor children during school holidays as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes more families into poverty.

Some 2,200 members of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health have written an open letter to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying they were shocked by his “refusal'' to back down on the issue. The House of Commons last week rejected legislation that would have provided free meals during all school holidays from October through the Easter break.

The doctors say some 4 million children live in poverty, and a third rely on free school meals. Many parents in Britain have lost their jobs or are working reduced hours during the pandemic, making it imperative to make it possible for poor children over the holidays get at least one nutritious meal a day, the doctors argue.

“Families who were previously managing are now struggling to make ends meet because of the impact of COVID-19,’’ the doctors wrote. “It is not good enough to send them into the holiday period hoping for the best, while knowing that many will simply go hungry.’’

Most schools in England begin a one-week holiday on Monday.

The doctors heaped praise on Marcus Rashford, a 22-year-old star soccer player for Manchester United who has used his celebrity to highlight the issue. Rashford’s campaign helped pressure Johnson's government into providing free meals during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, and he has gathered more than 800,000 signatures on a petition to extend the program.

Rashford has spoken movingly about depending on free school lunches as a child and was recently honored by the queen for his dedication to the issue of child hunger.

Northern...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Marcus Rashford: Which businesses are giving free meals to children?

Marcus Rashford: Which businesses are giving free meals to children? 01:00

 Dozens of small businesses, community groups and local and regionalauthorities have offered to provide free meals to children after a campaign byfootballer Marcus Rashford. Here is a list of some of those who have promisedto take part.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters in London demand free school meals for kids after Parliament votes against extension [Video]

Protesters in London demand free school meals for kids after Parliament votes against extension

A group of protesters gathered in London near Downing Street on Saturday (October 24) demanding the UK Government's free school meals scheme be extended over the holidays.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Delhi cop becomes ray of hope for underprivileged children, offers free classes [Video]

Delhi cop becomes ray of hope for underprivileged children, offers free classes

With several other things, COVID-19 imposed lockdown has also shaken the education system of India. Government adopted new ways of teaching children such as online classes but those who cannot afford..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published
USDA Extends Free School Meals Program Through End of School Year [Video]

USDA Extends Free School Meals Program Through End of School Year

The waiver program extension makes sure kids eat no matter how they’re learning.

Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

SoberMansSecret

SMSDIGITALUK RT @ragnasun8: More than 2,000 children's doctors demand U-turn on free school meals https://t.co/z7cBWquDmc via @MetroUK 4 minutes ago

WKRG

WKRG UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger https://t.co/umoscnSSUb 4 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger https://t.co/O1U68OE2Rp 11 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger https://t.co/LgaBmcDP5V 13 minutes ago

KkruegerWPLG

Kristi Krueger UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger https://t.co/fKEpDthdkN 14 minutes ago

DrGlennJohnson

Dr. Glenn S. Johnson UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger https://t.co/EzKuqRFvxs 16 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger 16 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger https://t.co/whlJvodGqO 16 minutes ago