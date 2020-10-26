Fauci Says Covid Vaccine's Safety, Efficacy Will Be Known By Dec
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Anthony Fauci, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, said the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine will be known by the end of November or early December. Citing the surging coronavirus cases in the country, Fauci separately said it is a great idea for there to be a uniform mask mandate. The comments come amid drug majors AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson announcing that they are resuming..
AstraZeneca has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial early next week, the companies said on..