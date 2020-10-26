Global  
 

Fauci Says Covid Vaccine's Safety, Efficacy Will Be Known By Dec

RTTNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Anthony Fauci, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, said the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine will be known by the end of November or early December. Citing the surging coronavirus cases in the country, Fauci separately said it is a great idea for there to be a uniform mask mandate. The comments come amid drug majors AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson announcing that they are resuming..
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020

Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020 02:29

 The US government scientist says we should know if a vaccine is "safe and effective" by December.

