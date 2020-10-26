Fauci Says Covid Vaccine's Safety, Efficacy Will Be Known By Dec

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines



AstraZeneca has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial early next week, the companies said on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago The case to infect volunteers with COVID-19 to accelerate vaccine testing | Nir Eyal



Conventional vaccine testing is a slow, years-long process. As thousands of people continue to die each day from COVID-19, bioethicist Nir Eyal proposes a radical idea that could dramatically.. Credit: TED Duration: 18:34 Published 3 days ago Several South Koreans die after getting flu vaccine



Several people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation program is expanded to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this