Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies At 78 Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Lee Kun-hee, the Chairman of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, has died on October 25, at the age of 78. It was he who transformed Samsung into a South Korean behemoth, and the world's largest manufacturer of smartphones, televisions, and semiconductors. As per reports, Lee's only son Jae-yong, who currently serves as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, is likely to take over Samsung.


