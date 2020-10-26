Global  
 

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies At 78

RTTNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Lee Kun-hee, the Chairman of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, has died on October 25, at the age of 78. It was he who transformed Samsung into a South Korean behemoth, and the world's largest manufacturer of smartphones, televisions, and semiconductors. As per reports, Lee's only son Jae-yong, who currently serves as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, is likely to take over Samsung.
