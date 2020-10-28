Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.



The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.



The recall affects more than 40 vehicles dating to the 2013 model year covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup.



Toyota said in a statement Wednesday that the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them. If the stall happens at high speeds, the risk of a crash could increase.



A message was left seeking comment from Toyota about whether the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.



Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pumps at no cost to customers.

