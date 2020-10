You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Economics and COVID-19 Response Weigh Heavily For Voters Aged 40 - 65



A plan for the economy and COVID-19 response is swaying most voters in the 2020 election, according to a survey on behalf of Edelman Financial Engines. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago 51% of older Americans believe the COVID-19 economic crisis is worse than the 2008 recession



Over half of Americans think the 2020 economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is worse than the 2008 recession, according to new research. Three in five (59%) said the presidential.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago GOP Republican spending increasing this election seaason



With just 15 days to go until election day polls are one way to gauge the state of the race but money is another. Scripps reporter Joe Saint George shows us the significance of Republicans recently.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this