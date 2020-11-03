Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus cranks up 1st nuclear plant; Lithuania is fearful

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus' first nuclear power plant began operating Tuesday, a project that has spooked its neighbor Lithuania, which immediately cut off importing electricity from Belarus at the news.

The Russian-built Astravyets nuclear power plant, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, has been connected to Belarus' power grid and has started producing electricity, according to Belarusian electricity operator Belenergo.

Lithuanian authorities long have opposed the plant's construction, arguing that the project has been plagued by accidents, stolen materials and the mistreatment of workers. In line with the country's law banning electricity imports from Belarus once the plant starts, Lithuania's Litgrid power operator cut the inflow of electricity from Belarus upon receiving data that the Astravyets nuclear reactor had started producing energy.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which built the plant, has rejected the Lithuanian complaints, saying the plant's design conforms to the highest international standards as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, a U.N. watchdog.

The corporation also insisted that it “has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and an internal control system that ensures that any illegal or inappropriate practices are stopped and prosecuted.” It argued that the project’s launch would help reduce the region’s carbon emissions by up to 10 million tons of CO2 equivalent every year.

“We are working closely with Belarus’s national nuclear regulator, the World Association of Nuclear Operators, and with the EU’s European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group to make absolutely certain that there are no unaddressed risks or ‘threats to safety,’” Rosatom said in a statement issued to The Associated Press.

The power plant’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus may close Poland, Lithuania borders [Video]

Belarus may close Poland, Lithuania borders

A U.N. investigator warned of the possibility of "another Iron curtain" descending in Europe during an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus in Geneva on Friday. It comes as President..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published
Lukashenko says Belarus will close borders with Poland and Lithuania [Video]

Lukashenko says Belarus will close borders with Poland and Lithuania

"We are forced to ... close the state border on the West, primarily with Lithuania and Poland," Lukashenko said.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Lithuania upset over soon-to-open Belarus nuke plant

 VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The Baltic nation of Lithuania sent a protest note Tuesday to Belarus over a planned nuclear power plant close to their border that...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

US__News

United States News Belarus cranks up 1st nuclear plant; Lithuania is fearful https://t.co/AVzJFMNAhu 8 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Belarus cranks up 1st nuclear plant; #Lithuania is fearful - Nov 3 @ 7:33 AM ET https://t.co/WH7Wh0T7OT 15 minutes ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News Belarus cranks up 1st nuclear plant; Lithuania is fearful https://t.co/kkto2G78Fa 15 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Belarus cranks up 1st nuclear plant; Lithuania is fearful https://t.co/uCQb51OFPj #Belarus #Business… https://t.co/SQzZtfM7Ag 18 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus' first nuclear power plant began operating Tuesday, a project that has spooked its neighbor L… https://t.co/PiCrgXmZAo 20 minutes ago