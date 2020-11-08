Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?



One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:23 Published 1 hour ago 'I will not be the last' woman in this office: Harris



After becoming the first woman elected vice-president of the United States, Kamala Harris says she won't be the last because "every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 5 hours ago Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News



Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. "We did it, Joe. You are going to be.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 00:55 Published 6 hours ago