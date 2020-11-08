Global  
 

Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Books by and about Kamala Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the election. The vice president-elect was the subject or author of four books on Amazon's top 10 Sunday.

They included her own children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” her memoir “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” and Nikki Grimes’ illustrated “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.”

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

President-elect Joe Biden also got a spot on the charts just outside of the top 10. Dr. Jill Biden’s children’s book “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden” landed in 14th place.
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece “You Could Be President” Is Going Viral

Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece “You Could Be President” Is Going Viral 00:45

 Let this be your election week balm.

