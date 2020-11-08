Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood celebrates Kamala Harris: 'My VP is a black woman!'

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Congratulatory posts have been pouring in over the last several hours for US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first female Vice President of America. "Crying and holding my daughter, "look baby, she looks like us," tweeted actress Mindy Kaling, referring to Kamala...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears 00:45

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Significance of Kamala Harris's win [Video]

Significance of Kamala Harris's win

Vice President Elect is first woman and woman of color to hold position.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:26Published
Kids react to our first Black Female VP [Video]

Kids react to our first Black Female VP

Young Girls talk about what it means to have our first Black Female VP

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:51Published
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 10:36Published