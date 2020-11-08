Hollywood celebrates Kamala Harris: 'My VP is a black woman!'
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Congratulatory posts have been pouring in over the last several hours for US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first female Vice President of America. "Crying and holding my daughter, "look baby, she looks like us," tweeted actress Mindy Kaling, referring to Kamala...
