Virgin Hyperloop Completes First Passenger Test

Monday, 9 November 2020 () Virgin Hyperloop has completed its first test with human passengers in a hyperloop pod safely at its test track in Las Vegas, Nevada. The test made history being the world's first ever passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system. However, it is likely to take more time for public to enjoy the high-speed ride.
Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation. Bryan Wood reports.