Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virgin Hyperloop Completes First Passenger Test

RTTNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Virgin Hyperloop has completed its first test with human passengers in a hyperloop pod safely at its test track in Las Vegas, Nevada. The test made history being the world's first ever passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system. However, it is likely to take more time for public to enjoy the high-speed ride.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Virgin transports passengers in high-speed pod

Virgin transports passengers in high-speed pod 01:36

 Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation. Bryan Wood reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

All Passengers Arriving and Departing From NYC's LaGuardia Airport Can Now Get a Free COVI [Video]

All Passengers Arriving and Departing From NYC's LaGuardia Airport Can Now Get a Free COVI

Test results will be available within 48 hours.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:00Published
Virgin is working to elevate hyperloop travel by 2030 [Video]

Virgin is working to elevate hyperloop travel by 2030

The company is building a testing facility, which includes a 10-kilometer-long testing tube.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Toyota Yaris - Crash & Safety Tests - 2020 [Video]

Toyota Yaris - Crash & Safety Tests - 2020

Toyota’s fourth-generation Yaris emerges with flying colours from Euro NCAP’s 2020 test programme. The car is the first to be subjected to an all-new frontal offset test, which replaces the one..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Virgin Hyperloop completed the first passenger ride in its levitating transport system, reaching speeds faster than 100 mph

 The Virgin Hyperloop pod took 15 seconds to cross a 500-metre test track in the desert outside Las Vegas, Nevada.
Business Insider

Virgin Hyperloop completes first test with actual passengers

 Virgin Hyperloop gave the first ride on its test track Sunday in Las Vegas, but it will be years before the public can potentially take...
Upworthy

Virgin's Hyperloop carries first passengers in test run

 Company claims test, in Nevada desert, was major advance for technology that could transport people at 620 miles an hour.
CBS News