Alert: EU files antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing e-commerce giant of using data to unfairly compete with merchants
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU files antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing e-commerce giant of using data to unfairly compete with merchants.
