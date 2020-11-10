Global  
 

Alert: EU files antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing e-commerce giant of using data to unfairly compete with merchants

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU files antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing e-commerce giant of using data to unfairly compete with merchants.
