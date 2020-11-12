Tunnel plan near Stonehenge gets UK government consent Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — The British government went against the recommendations of planning officials Thursday when it approved controversial plans for a road tunnel to be built near the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England.



The project, which is aimed at trying to ease traffic along a stretch of road widely prone to gridlock, has been touted for decades but has faced vociferous opposition from local residents as well as archaeologists.



The A303 highway, which is a popular route for motorists traveling to and from the southwest of England, is often severely congested around the single-lane section of road near Stonehenge. As part of widespread improvements, a two-mile tunnel will be built that will effectively removing the sight and sound of traffic passing the site and cut journey times.



The decision by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps goes against the recommendation of the Planning Inspectorate, which warned of “permanent" and "irreversible” harm arising from the project, unseen in the site's history.



However, according to the Department for Transport, Shapps was said to be “satisfied that on balance the need case for the development together with the other benefits identified outweigh any harm.”



Proponents of the scheme, which is widely expected to cost in the region of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion), say it will dramatically ease congestion.



“This transformational scheme will return the Stonehenge landscape towards its original setting and will improve journey times for everyone who travels to and from the southwest," Highways England Chief Executive Jim O’Sullivan said.



According to Highways England, fieldwork is due to start in late spring next year, with the main five-year construction phase expected to start by 2023.



Opponents, who...

