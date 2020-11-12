Global  
 

JAA may be forced to close longtime Squirrel Hill nursing home

bizjournals Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Jewish Association on Aging announced Thursday it could close the Charles M. Morris Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Squirrel Hill in January due to funding shortfalls and the Covid-19 crisis. The Squirrel Hill nursing center has been slated for tentative closure by the board, although the decision has yet to be finalized, the JAA said. The closing would occur Jan. 12, 2021, if approved. About 50 residents and their families are being consulted about their options, which include either being…
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Charles Morris Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center Set To Close In January

Charles Morris Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center Set To Close In January 03:05

 The families of loved ones at the Charles Morris Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center In Squirrel Hill have received some devastating news: the home will be closing in January due to financial difficulties; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

