JAA may be forced to close longtime Squirrel Hill nursing home
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () The Jewish Association on Aging announced Thursday it could close the Charles M. Morris Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Squirrel Hill in January due to funding shortfalls and the Covid-19 crisis. The Squirrel Hill nursing center has been slated for tentative closure by the board, although the decision has yet to be finalized, the JAA said. The closing would occur Jan. 12, 2021, if approved. About 50 residents and their families are being consulted about their options, which include either being…
