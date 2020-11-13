Global  
 

Louisville Forward has doled out nearly $28 million in Covid-19 relief grants to businesses

bizjournals Friday, 13 November 2020
Through Louisville Forward’s Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program, 824 small businesses have received grant dollars, totaling $27.1 million to help mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In total, 1,286 applications were received from small businesses since Louisville Forward began accepting grant applications on July 1, according to a news release from Mayor Greg Fischer's office. “I am proud of the work that our Small Business Team has done to preserve the hundreds…
