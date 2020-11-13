Louisville Forward has doled out nearly $28 million in Covid-19 relief grants to businesses

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The US Government Will Pay Federal Employees Who Caught COVID-19 At Work



The US government will pay nearly 3,500 federal employees who contracted COVID-19 at work. According to Business Insider, the Department of Labor made the announcement on Friday. The US government will.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 59 minutes ago Fort Wayne Businesses respond to City closing grant applications to help during COVID-19



The CARES grant program offered local small businesses and non-profits up to $5,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, but the money only lasted so long. Credit: WFFT Published 11 hours ago New restrictions in Wyandotte County



Restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 could make it hard for some businesses to stay alive. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 03:12 Published 12 hours ago