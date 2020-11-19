Global  
 

Five things you need to know today, and the best Thanksgiving dessert is...

bizjournals Thursday, 19 November 2020
Happy Thursday, Cincinnati! One week to Turkey Day. Do you have anything you need? Let’s get started with the five most important things you need to know to start your busy business day: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear outlined a series of new restrictions to clamp down on Covid-19. The additional steps include new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants and bars, gyms, in-person instruction at schools and other businesses. Fifth Third Bank has a named Joel Stone as the new head of private…
