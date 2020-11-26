Five things you need to know today, and your vote for the best Thanksgiving dessert
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Happy Thanksgiving, Cincinnati! In what has been, by far, the strangest year of my life, I still have much for which I am thankful. Here are the five most important things you need to know to start your Thanksgiving Day: Hamilton County officials had a small cause for celebration this week as Covid-19 cases in the community appear to have plateaued, but those leaders continued to issue safety warnings as numbers remain “dramatically high” and hospitalizations increasingly to show cause for…
Happy Birthday,
Miley Cyrus!.
Destiny Hope Cyrus
turns 28 years old today.
Here are five things
you may not have
known about the singer.
1. She made her acting debut as a child in her dad’s show, “Doc.”.
2. Cyrus originally audition for
Hannah Montana’s best friend
but ended up...
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will still include some favorites. Check out some of the modifications to this..