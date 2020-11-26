Five things you need to know today, and your vote for the best Thanksgiving dessert

Global  
 

Happy Thanksgiving, Cincinnati! In what has been, by far, the strangest year of my life, I still have much for which I am thankful. Here are the five most important things you need to know to start your Thanksgiving Day: Hamilton County officials had a small cause for celebration this week as Covid-19 cases in the community appear to have plateaued, but those leaders continued to issue safety warnings as numbers remain “dramatically high” and hospitalizations increasingly to show cause for…
