Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Black Panther’ sequel to start filming in July

Hindu Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The sequel to the 2018 Ryan Coogler-directed movie, featuring actor Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, was put on hold after the sudden demise of the lead star in August
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Michael B. Jordan named sexiest man alive

Michael B. Jordan named sexiest man alive 00:29

 Now to people's sexiest man alive! That title goes to Michael B. Jordan this year. The Black Panther star was revealed as the honoree on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive [Video]

Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

'Creed' and 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan has been named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:18Published
Michael B. Jordan is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive [Video]

Michael B. Jordan is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

'Creed' and 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan has been named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:18Published
Netflix to Campaign Chadwick Boseman as Lead Actor in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Awards Season [Video]

Netflix to Campaign Chadwick Boseman as Lead Actor in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Awards Season

The Black Panther star will appear in the upcoming Netflix film posthumously

Credit: People     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Marvel Rules Out Replacing Chadwick Boseman With CGI in 'Black Panther 2'

 The upcoming 'Black Panther' sequel will not feature a digital version of the late actor as Marvel is taking a little time to see how they are going to honor the...
AceShowbiz

'Black Panther 2' Plans Coming Together, New Cast Member Revealed

 A new report is revealing new details about the upcoming movie Black Panther 2, which was put on hold following the death of franchise star Chadwick Boseman. The...
Just Jared