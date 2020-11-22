Americans will hopefully begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as December 11, 'Warp Speed' advisor says

Wochit News - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans? 00:34 There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95% effective. How long will it take for all Americans to be vaccinated? If the FDA approves the vaccine,...