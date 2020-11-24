Global  
 

Dole Fresh Vegetables Recalls Organic Romaine Hearts

RTTNews Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has recalled a limited number of cases of organic romaine hearts, citing the potential for Pathogenic non-O157 E. coli, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall involves Dole Organic Romaine Hearts and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts. There is a possible health risk from E. coli in the two products.
