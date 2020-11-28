Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Administration Moves To Sell Drilling Rights To Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife

NPR Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Trump administration aims to end a decades-long battle by rushing to sell oil rights in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. We look at what's next, and what could stop the push to drill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule Inhibiting Unions [Video]

US Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule Inhibiting Unions

A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness [Video]

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness

The Trump administration is seeking to advance oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Trump administration wants an end to Qatar air blockade soon [Video]

Trump administration wants an end to Qatar air blockade soon

Trump's national security adviser discusses renewed efforts to end a more than three-year blockade imposed on Qatar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Trump to sell Arctic oil rights days before Biden sworn in

 The Trump administration is racing to sell oil drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before Joe Biden takes office so the president-elect...
News24

The fight by First Nations to save an Arctic refuge from drilling is running out of time

 The Gwich'in are once again facing down a threat to their way of life, as outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump makes a last-ditch effort to open the Arctic...
CBC.ca

Trump Administration Rushes To Sell Oil Drilling Rights In Arctic Wildlife Refuge
Upworthy