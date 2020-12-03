Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail on fraud charge

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Outspoken Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai was refused bail on Thursday on a fraud charge amid a growing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested Aug. 10 on what police said was suspicion of violating a national security law and collusion with a foreign country.

Lai, 73, was later released on bail but police raided his company’s offices in October and took away documents.

On Wednesday, Lai and two Next Digital executives were charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms for Next Digital office space.

Lai appeared in court Thursday and was denied bail. His case has been adjourned till April 16.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison

Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison 01:21

 Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for more than 13 months over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentence for an opposition figure this year. Maha Albadrawi reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow? [Video]

Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?

Agnes Chow, 23, a prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, was jailed on Wednesday for 10 months on charges related to unlawful assembly. Megan Revell explains what we know about the activist.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’ [Video]

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Prominent Hong Kong activist is one of three who pleaded guilty over rally held by police station in June 2019.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:17Published
Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea [Video]

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organising, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorised protest outside police..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:56Published