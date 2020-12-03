Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warner Bros. to release all 2021 films on HBO Max, theaters

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time they play in theaters.

Among the myriad release plan changes wrought by the pandemic, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline. But after disappointing domestic ticket sales for “Tenet," and with the majority of U.S. theaters currently closed, Warner Bros. will turn to a hybrid distribution model. Films will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. After one month, they will stop streaming and continue to play only in theaters.

The move follows Warner Bros.' decision to put “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max next December, in addition to in theaters. If that pivot sent shockwaves through the industry, Thursday's announcement was likely to rattle Hollywood to the core. It amounts to an acknowledgement that any full rebound for theaters is still a year or more away.

“No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do," said Ann Sarnoff, chief executive of WarnerMedia Studios in a statement. "We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."

Warner Bros. called it a one-year plan. The studio has generally ranked among the top two studios in market share over the past decade — most recently dwarfed only by Walt Disney.

Warner Bros.' 2021 slate includes many of the expected top movies of the year, including “Dune,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Make Me...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mads Mikkelsen Officially Replaces Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise [Video]

Mads Mikkelsen Officially Replaces Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Warner Brothers has announced that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. Mikkelsen will take over the role of villainous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News

'Woman 1984' is hitting theaters that remain open and HBO Max on Christmas Day, TikTok megastar Addison Rae opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about her big screen debut in 'He's All That', Wonder and..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:22Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming

The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

All Warner Bros. films in 2021 will debut on HBO Max

 The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world of cinema on its ear with active productions being curtailed, upcoming projects getting cancelled, and theaters being...
engadget

Every Warner Bros. movie in 2021 will debut on HBO Max the same day it arrives in theaters, including 'The Suicide Squad' and 'The Matrix 4'

 Warner Bros. announced an unprecedented distribution plan for its 2021 theatrical slate on Thursday.
Business Insider

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first title that HBO Max streams in 4K

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first title that HBO Max streams in 4K Image: Warner Bros. When Warner Bros. announced in mid-November that Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on HBO Max the same day it premieres in select...
The Verge