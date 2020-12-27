Global  
 

'Wonder Woman 1984' debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, “Wonder Woman 1984” managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That's only a faint glimmer of typical business during the holiday season, when cinemas are usually packed and box office receipts are among the best of the year. Last year, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" exceeded $32 million on Christmas Day alone. According to data firm Comscore, 35% of all North American theaters are currently open.

But Warner Bros. could still celebrate the performance of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which landed in 2,150 theaters the same time it did on HBO Max. The film grossed an additional $19.4 million in international markets where it began playing a week earlier. The Patty Jenkins-directed sequel, starring Gal Gadot, has made $85 million globally to date.

“This is a very weak theatrical opening," said David Gross, who runs the movie consultancy FranchiseRe. “With more than half of North American theaters closed and the pandemic surging, the majority of moviegoers and fans have little choice but to watch the film on television. Early foreign openings have been weak as well.”

Warner Bros. has been come under criticism throughout Hollywood on its plans to divert “Wonder Woman 1984” and all of its 2021 titles to HBO Max, along with a theatrical run, in a bid to boost subscribers. Earlier this month, AT&T chief executive John Stankey said the service has 12.6 million activated users, up from 8.6 million on Sept. 30.

Reports circulated over the weekend of some users having technical difficulties streaming “Wonder Woman 1984," particularly when playing the film through Roku. After months of negotiations, HBO Max went live on Roku in...
