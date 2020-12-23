Global  
 

Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto in 'The Little Things'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto strike great form in the first trailer of the upcoming crime thriller, The Little Things.

The John Lee Hancock film has been in the news ever since it was announced for its interesting mix of actors. While Malek won Best Actor in 2019 for his role of Freddie...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Little Things Movie (2021) - Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

The Little Things Movie (2021) - Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto 02:34

 The Little Things Movie - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing...

