Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto in 'The Little Things'

The Little Things Movie - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing...
A Million Little Things 3x04 "The Talk" Season 3 Episode 4 Promo trailer (Winter Finale) - Eddie’s injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident...