Denzel Washington, Rami Malek & Jared Leto Star in 'Little Things' Trailer - Watch Now!

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto star in the debut trailer for The Little Things. Here’s a synopsis of the film: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who [...]
News video: The Little Things on HBO Max - Official Trailer

The Little Things on HBO Max - Official Trailer 02:25

 Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max thriller movie The Little Things, directed by John Lee Hancock. It stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, Terry Kinney and Michael Hyatt. The Little Things Release Date: January 29, 2021 on HBO Max After you watch The...

