Denzel Washington, Rami Malek & Jared Leto Star in 'Little Things' Trailer - Watch Now!

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto star in the debut trailer for The Little Things. Here’s a synopsis of the film: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who [...]