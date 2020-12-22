Global  
 

In HBO Max's 'The Little Things' trailer, Denzel takes us on a twisted hunt for a serial killer

Mashable Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Ready to solve a complicated case?

In The Little Things, Kern County Deputy Sherrif Joe "Deke" Deacon (Denzel Washington) heads to L.A. to collect a little evidence only to instead be pulled into a massive hunt for a serial killer by a local sergeant (Rami Malek). However, the deeper they dig into the details of the murders,...
 Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max thriller movie The Little Things, directed by John Lee Hancock. It stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, Terry Kinney and Michael Hyatt. The Little Things Release Date: January 29, 2021 on HBO Max After you watch The...

