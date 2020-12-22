In HBO Max's 'The Little Things' trailer, Denzel takes us on a twisted hunt for a serial killer
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Ready to solve a complicated case?
In The Little Things, Kern County Deputy Sherrif Joe "Deke" Deacon (Denzel Washington) heads to L.A. to collect a little evidence only to instead be pulled into a massive hunt for a serial killer by a local sergeant (Rami Malek). However, the deeper they dig into the details of the murders,...
Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max thriller movie The Little Things, directed by John Lee Hancock. It stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, Terry Kinney and Michael Hyatt.
The Little Things Release Date: January 29, 2021 on HBO Max
After you watch The...
One of the biggest thrills of travel is meeting and interacting with people from different worlds and different cultures. These tourists were aboard the FV FeBrina, a scuba diving liveaboard that took..
Suspected serial killer David Misch was charged Monday with the abduction slaying of Michaela Garecht, a nine-year-old who vanished from a Hayward street corner in November 1988 and has been one of the..