Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Little Things' trailer: Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto team up for ...

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
'The Little Things' trailer: Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto team up for ...Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto strike great form in the first trailer of the upcoming crime thriller, The Little Things. The John Lee Hancock film has been in the news ever since it was announced for its interesting mix of actors. While Malek won Best Actor in 2019 for his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Little Things Movie (2021) - Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

The Little Things Movie (2021) - Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto 02:34

 The Little Things Movie - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rami Malek Rami Malek American actor (born 1981)

Rami Malek insists that playing a Bond villain was not psychologically easy for him [Video]

Rami Malek insists that playing a Bond villain was not psychologically easy for him

Rami Malek has revealed that he suffered psychologically while playing the villain in No Time To Die.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Rami Malek on No Time To Die: Safin's evil was not easy to inhabit [Video]

Rami Malek on No Time To Die: Safin's evil was not easy to inhabit

Actor Rami Malek speaks about taking on the role of James Bond's latestvillain in No Time To Die, and the challenges of inhabiting the calculatingand evil figure of Safin. https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/rami-malek-safin

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Denzel Washington Denzel Washington American actor, director, and producer

Fire crews respond to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home amid reports of smoke [Video]

Fire crews respond to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home amid reports of smoke

Fire crews rushed to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home on Wednesday night to respond to reports of smoke billowing from the property.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Jared Leto Jared Leto American actor and musician


Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Jamie Foxx: Disney/Pixar's 'Soul' is 'desperately needed'

 Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, voice of Joe Gardner in Disney/Pixar's "Soul," says the new film is "desperately needed" because of the stress and sorrow surrounding..
USATODAY.com

George Clooney reflects on his long career

 Oscar winner George Clooney is the star and director of a new Netflix movie, "The Midnight Sky." "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith recently visited..
CBS News

Leslie Odom Jr. on CBS special, Christmas album and Oscar buzz for "One Night in Miami"

 CBS' twenty-second annual "A Home for the Holidays" brings awareness to the thousands of children in foster care, and shares uplifting stories of adoption. Actor..
CBS News
Jeff Bridges ‘feeling good’ nearly 2 months after lymphoma diagnosis [Video]

Jeff Bridges ‘feeling good’ nearly 2 months after lymphoma diagnosis

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges has shared that nearly 2 months after being diagnosed with lymphoma, he’s feeling good!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Academy Award for Best Actor Academy Award for Best Actor Award presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences


John Lee Hancock

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Little Things on HBO Max - Official Trailer [Video]

The Little Things on HBO Max - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max thriller movie The Little Things, directed by John Lee Hancock. It stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, Terry Kinney and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:25Published
A Million Little Things S03E05 [Video]

A Million Little Things S03E05

A Million Little Things 3x05 Season 3 Episode 5 Promo trailer HD - A Million Little Things returns with all new episodes March 4th on ABC.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
A Million Little Things S03E04 The Talk [Video]

A Million Little Things S03E04 The Talk

A Million Little Things 3x04 "The Talk" Season 3 Episode 4 Promo trailer (Winter Finale) - Eddie’s injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto in 'The Little Things'

 Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto strike great form in the first trailer of the upcoming crime thriller, The Little...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Kate Winslet Raves Over Becoming Fossil Expert Thanks to 'Ammonite' Role

 When talking about the Francis Lee-directed movie, the Oscar winner claims her experience portraying the Mary Anning character was the most inspired she has ever...
AceShowbiz

Health insurer Oscar adds another $140 million in what’s likely a pre-IPO round

 Oscar, the New York-based health insurance upstart at the vanguard of a wave of venture capital healthcare investment made in the wake of the Affordable Care...
TechCrunch