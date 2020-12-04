BREAKING NEWS: Bay Area counties to lockdown again because of Covid-19
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area said Friday they would lockdown because of a surge in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations. The decision from health officers in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and the City of Berkeley effectively pre-empts an expected action from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor on Thursday laid out a series of markers that would necessitate drastic actions throughout the state, on a regional basis. The decision means a significant…
