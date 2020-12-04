BREAKING NEWS: Bay Area counties to lockdown again because of Covid-19

Global  
 

bizjournals Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area said Friday they would lockdown because of a surge in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations. The decision from health officers in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and the City of Berkeley effectively pre-empts an expected action from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor on Thursday laid out a series of markers that would necessitate drastic actions throughout the state, on a regional basis. The decision means a significant…
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: COVID: Bay Area Charities Say Donations Down Drastically As Need Rises

COVID: Bay Area Charities Say Donations Down Drastically As Need Rises 01:52

 Some Bay Area charities and nonprofits report donations are down drastically due to the pandemic at a time when the demand has become dramatic. Joe Vazquez reports. (12/2/20)

