McKinsey issues a rare apology for its role in OxyContin sales

bizjournals Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Facing mounting pressure about its role in the opioid crisis, McKinsey has taken the unusual step of acknowledging that its work with Purdue Pharma fell short of its standards and vowed a full internal review of its actions, including the possible destruction of documents.
