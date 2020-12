Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU



Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 2 hours ago

PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations



