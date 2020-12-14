First vaccine shipment arrives in Pittsburgh

Monday, 14 December 2020 () The initial batch of the Covid-19 vaccine for distribution beyond clinical trials arrived in Pittsburgh on Monday morning. A truck brought the first doses to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh around 9 a.m., hours after it left a Pfizer Inc. distribution center in Michigan. UPMC plans to make the first vaccination of front-line health care workers around 11 a.m. The first shipment, which is going to health care systems around the country, is coming in stages. WVU Health System also expected…