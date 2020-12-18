'New York Times' Retracts Hit Podcast Series 'Caliphate' On ISIS Executioner
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
After an internal review, The New York Times now says it built the 2018 podcast "Caliphate" on a story it cannot vouch for. It says star reporter Rukmini Callimachi will no longer cover terrorism.
