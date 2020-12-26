New York Times forced to retract hit ISIS podcast series ... because it was a hoax

New York Times forced to retract hit ISIS podcast series ... because it was a hoax

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) The New York Times is retracting large parts of its award-winning hit podcast series Caliphate after it was discovered that the production’s main source was a liar. (Article by Rick Moran republished from PJMedia.com) Shehroze Chaudhry, a Canadian who claimed to have been radicalized online and went to Syria, joining ISIS and becoming an executioner, was arrested...

Full Article