Congress approves bill to crack down on racehorse doping Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next few days.



Passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged last March in what authorities described as a widespread



The House approved the bill by voice vote in September, sending it to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell co-sponsored similar legislation. The measure was eventually folded into the larger spending package.



McConnell’s home state of Kentucky boasts some of the country’s top breeding farms and Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the fabled Triple Crown.



"Kentucky’s cherished horseracing traditions deserve to be protected. I’m proud the Senate agreed to my legislation to preserve our signature racing industry and the 24,000 workers who support it,” he said in a statement.



The new law should "better protect every competitor and give each of them a fair shot at the winner’s circle,” McConnell said.



Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., co-sponsored the House bill with Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.



"For six years now, I have worked in a bipartisan fashion with my friend and partner in this effort, Congressman Andy Barr, to reform this noble sport to ensure it can continue to provide good jobs and support economic vitality'' in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and other horse-racing... WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to ban race-day doping of horses and set national medication and track-safety standards for the horse-racing industry is nearing the finish line. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill late Monday as part of the massive legislation on spending and pandemic relief.President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next few days.Passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged last March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.The House approved the bill by voice vote in September, sending it to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell co-sponsored similar legislation. The measure was eventually folded into the larger spending package.McConnell’s home state of Kentucky boasts some of the country’s top breeding farms and Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the fabled Triple Crown."Kentucky’s cherished horseracing traditions deserve to be protected. I’m proud the Senate agreed to my legislation to preserve our signature racing industry and the 24,000 workers who support it,” he said in a statement.The new law should "better protect every competitor and give each of them a fair shot at the winner’s circle,” McConnell said.Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., co-sponsored the House bill with Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky."For six years now, I have worked in a bipartisan fashion with my friend and partner in this effort, Congressman Andy Barr, to reform this noble sport to ensure it can continue to provide good jobs and support economic vitality'' in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and other horse-racing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID Headlines: Congress Expected To Pass Relief Bill, Minnesotans Could See Checks Next Week



More help is headed to American families. Congress is expected to pass a COVID-19 relief bill today. The Treasury Secretary says you could see stimulus payments as soon as next week. WCCO 4 News At 5 -.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 05:44 Published 19 hours ago Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package



Congress Reaches Final Agreement , on COVID Relief Package. Compromise on the $900 billion stimulus was reached on Sunday afternoon. The bill allocates money for $600 stimulus checks for single.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'



Trang Do reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:59 Published 2 days ago

