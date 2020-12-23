Global  
 

Trump issues presidential pardon for former Pittsburgh dentist Alfonso Costa

bizjournals Wednesday, 23 December 2020
President Donald Trump issued a slew of pardons and commutations Tuesday evening for 20 people, including one man who has ties to western Pennsylvania according to a report from WPXI. Alfonso Costa, who had dental offices in Oakland and Murrysville, pleaded guilty to a health care fraud charge related to false billing between 1996 and 2001, WPXI said and added that Costa and former dental partner Roberto Michienzi were charged with fraudulently billing insurance companies for about $44,000 in dental…
