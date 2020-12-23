Todos Medical to supply Natural Wellness Clinics with COVID-19 testing products in Kentucky

COVID Tests: East Oakland Church Expands Testing To Serve Underserved Neighborhoods



A church in the East Bay is stepping up to serve underserved neighborhoods by expanding its COVID-19 testing program to two days a week. Katie Nielsen reports. (12/29/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:58 Published 54 minutes ago

Next Round Of COVID Stimulus Payments Could Go Out As Soon As Tuesday Night



Skyler Henry reports on Senate Majority Leader McConnell adding conditions to proposed increase on COVID stimulus checks to $2,000 (12-29-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:47 Published 54 minutes ago