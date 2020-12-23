Trump Urges Congress To Amend COVID Relief Bill By Hiking Stimulus Payments
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () President Donald Trump has urged Congress to make amendments to the $900-billion coronavirus pandemic relief Bill it passed on Monday, with a steep hike in stimulus payments. The House and Senate passed a coronavirus relief bill late Monday night, along with legislation to fund the government through the end of September. A one-off $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans was one of the ma
