AT&T updates recovery efforts as bombing investigation continues
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
More than 24 hours after an RV was detonated in downtown Nashville, authorities are still investigating who was behind the attack while AT&T continues to address widespread service outages. At a news conference Friday night, Mayor John Cooper said at least 41 businesses were “materially damaged” by the explosion. “There will be others,” he said, according to WKRN. Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency, which carries with it a curfew for parts of downtown Nashville until 4:30…
More than 24 hours after an RV was detonated in downtown Nashville, authorities are still investigating who was behind the attack while AT&T continues to address widespread service outages. At a news conference Friday night, Mayor John Cooper said at least 41 businesses were “materially damaged” by the explosion. “There will be others,” he said, according to WKRN. Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency, which carries with it a curfew for parts of downtown Nashville until 4:30…
|
|
|
You Might Like