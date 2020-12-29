California's Covid-19 vaccine advisory committee will meet Wednesday to lock down who is next in line to receive the highly-anticipated pandemic protective measure. The state has administered 261,672 vaccines as of Sunday, and by the end of this week it will have received 1.67 million doses of both the approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — just enough to cover a fraction of the approximately 30 million adults in California. The first people to receive one of the approved vaccines are grouped…Full Article
How the Covid-19 vaccine is likely to roll out to California businesses
