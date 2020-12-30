Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU, China leaders seal long-awaited investment deal

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Leaders from EU, China sealed a long-awaited investment deal that will create many opportunities for European firms. China is now the bloc's second-biggest trading partner behind the United States, and the EU is China's biggest trading partner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: EU seeks to rebalance China ties with new deal

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with new deal 01:35

 The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties. Ciara Lee reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Are the EU and China on brink of investment deal? [Video]

Are the EU and China on brink of investment deal?

China and the European Union are likely to clinch a deal this week that would give EU firms better access to the Chinese market, improve competition conditions and protect EU investment in China,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
China 'Spying on Americans via Caribbean Networks' [Video]

China 'Spying on Americans via Caribbean Networks'

WASHINGTON — The Guardian newspaper revealed that China has likely been spying on US citizens via Caribbean phone networks for years. The paper based its article on research by Gary Miller, a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:04Published
‘Events along LAC very disturbing…’: Jaishankar on border standoff with China [Video]

‘Events along LAC very disturbing…’: Jaishankar on border standoff with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India was being tested in the seven-month-long border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and expressed confidence that the country will meet..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published

Related news from verified sources

EU, China leaders meet to seal investment deal

 BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping will conclude a business investment deal Wednesday that will open big...
SeattlePI.com

China and E.U. Leaders Strike Investment Deal, but Political Hurdles Await

 The agreement, which would roll back restrictions on investment, faces some opposition in Europe and objections from the Biden camp.
NYTimes.com

Leaders from EU and China seal long-awaited investment deal

 Top EU officials and Chinese president Xi Jinping have concluded a business investment deal that will open up big opportunities to European companies but has the...
Belfast Telegraph