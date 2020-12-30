EU, China leaders seal long-awaited investment deal
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Leaders from EU, China sealed a long-awaited investment deal that will create many opportunities for European firms. China is now the bloc's second-biggest trading partner behind the United States, and the EU is China's biggest trading partner.
The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties. Ciara Lee reports
