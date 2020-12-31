Aurora Health Care fires hospital employee who intentionally damaged Covid-19 vaccines
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Aurora Health Care fired an employee at its Grafton hospital after determining the employee intentionally removed vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from a hospital pharmacy refrigerator earlier this week.
