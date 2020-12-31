A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 26th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 787,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 806,000.Full Article
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 787,000
RTTNews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
America’s Deadliest Year, In Numbers – OpEd
Eurasia Review
This year, more than any other in recent memory, we experienced a public health emergency in the shape of charts and data which..
-
Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000
SeattlePI.com
-
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Lower
RTTNews
-
Weekly jobless claims fall for a second straight week
Upworthy
-
US stock futures point to mixed Wall Street opening on New Year’s Eve, but 2021 looked on positively
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
Weekly jobless claims increase again
Bleacher Report AOL
Another 885,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, on a seasonally adjusted basis. More than 20.6 million..