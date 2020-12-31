Appeals court sides with Durham Bulls in case of girl hit by foul ball

An appeals court has sided with the Durham Bulls Baseball Club in a case brought by a fan who was struck in the face by a foul ball in 2015. A Durham County court had dismissed Angelina DeBlasio’s complaint in 2018, ruling that the common law “Baseball Rule,” which shields stadiums from liability from errant balls, applied in the case. In an opinion released Thursday by the North Carolina Court of Appeals, judges affirmed that initial ruling. “Though Plaintiff undoubtedly suffered a painful…