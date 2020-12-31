The New Regular: PPP update #4 means new money and rules

This is the 23rd edition of my New Regular series, which didn’t begin as a series because no one on the planet imagined Main Street would still be getting hammered by two very dangerous forces: a deadly virus and state/local politicians. So, welcome to 2021 when, apparently, Normal has checked-out for another year. Since last February, your humble correspondent has been reporting on what I’ve named the “Three U’s of the Apocalypse" -- an Unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, precipitating…