Race for St. Louis mayor will include 4 candidates

The city of St. Louis' election board on Tuesday released a final list of candidates who qualified for the March mayoral primary. It includes four who generated enough signatures from the public to make the ballot: Lewis Reed, president of the Board of Aldermen City Treasurer Tishaura Jones Alderman Cara Spencer Andrew Jones, a utility executive. Three others who had announced their intention to run were disqualified for not turning in enough signatures: Keith Jefferson, a barber and beauty…