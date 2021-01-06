Georgia Tech to play Louisville in 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Georgia Tech will open the 2023 season against Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Peach Bowl Inc., which operates the game, announced on Wednesday that Tech will kickoff Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play against Louisville. The matchup is a part of Tech’s six-year deal with AMB Sports and Entertainment to play one home game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be played on Sept. 2, 2023. “We’re proud to add another Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game to our six-year series…