Bragg Gaming and Elys Game Technology hopeful New York will legalize online sports betting

After watching neighboring New Jersey generate $930 million in legal sports betting in November, with the lion's share coming from online wagering, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly ready to go all in. "New York has the potential to be the largest sports wagering market in the United States, and by legalizing online sports betting we aim to keep millions of dollars in tax revenue here at home, which will only strengthen our ability to rebuild from the COVID-19 crisis," Cuomo told the New York Daily News. Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) (FRA:3UW) hailed Cuomo's proposal to legalize online betting in New York. "Elys was thrilled to hear Governor Cuomo's plan to include mobile New York sports betting in his 2021 policy proposals. The industry clearly sees New York as having the potential to be one of the largest sports wagering market in the United States," Elys Game CEO Matteo Monteverdi told Proactive. READ: Elys' new US sportsbook platform is a powerful gaming offering in the North American market "We estimate that about 20% of New Jersey sports wagering comes from New York City. Considering the increase in New Jersey sports betting handle from 2019 ($4.5 billion) to 2020 ($5 billion through the first 11 months), it's expected that New Jersey will approach $6 billion in handle for 2020 — also keep in mind that in 2020 more than four months passed with no major pro or college sports. Taking that into consideration, imagining a legal mobile option for New York's 8.4 million residents living in the greater New York City area, it's quite obvious to see New York's potential." However, under Cuomo's proposal, the New York State Gaming Commission will issue a request for proposals to select and license a sports operator or platform to offer mobile sports wagering in New York. This operator or platform must have a partnership with one of the existing licensed commercial casinos. The Commission will also require any entity operating mobile wagering apps include safeguards against abuses and addiction. "Although this is certainly a step in the right direction, we see some issues that arise from Cuomo's ambitions to launch a lottery-run mobile sports betting market: legal obstacles that could require an amendment to the State Constitution in order to pass; resistance from tribal gaming interests who will want a seat at the table; and many stakeholders who have supported Senator Joseph Addabbo and Assemblyman Gary Pretlow's efforts the last few years to favor a market driven by several operators," said Monteverdi. In the meantime, online casino partner of New York-based Seneca Gaming, Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) noted that Cuomo is ready to bring New York sports betting into the modern era. "Jurisdictions around the world are modernizing their gaming regulations to reflect today's global gaming market, and New Yorkers stand to benefit from a regulated, legalized online gaming system that keeps revenue in the state," Bragg Gaming Chief Strategy Officer Yaniv Spielberg told Proactive. "We think that the move to legalize online gambling will be beneficial for the state, the players and the operators. We see a bright future for legalized online gaming in the state of New York." In November last year, Bragg Gaming signed a deal with Seneca Gaming Corporation to provide casino services and player account management (PAM) to three casinos in western New York. The deal, done through Bragg subsidiary ORYX Gaming and in partnership with global sports betting provider Kambi Group PLC, is the company's first involvement in the US gaming market. The Bragg-Kambi partnership will provide Seneca Gaming's facilities with ORYX's online gaming platform, including a PAM system, a gaming portal for both desktop and mobile and casino services, all integrated with Kambi's portfolio of on-property sports wagering products. The US casino and sports betting market is rapidly expanding, and ORYX's expertise in PAM, casino, marketing and operations services, and integrations between land-based and online positions Bragg Gaming well to take advantage of this growth. "We have an agreement with Seneca and would like more and more New York operators to choose Bragg Gaming as their gaming technology partner," added Spielberg. Investors responded well, sending shares nearly 2.54% higher for Elys Game Technology to $5.65, while Bragg Gaming closed at $1.22.