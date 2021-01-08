WCCO's Dave Lee will retire in April

Dave Lee, WCCO-AM's morning show host and a fixture of the Twin Cities' radio business for more than three decades, will retire at the end of April. "I'm retiring," Lee said in an emotional farewell Friday morning on air. At times he got a little choked announcing his news "April 30th is my last day… I'm Scandinavian, I'm not supposed to get emotional." You can listen to the announcement here. Lee joined WCCO in 1989 and has spent 24 years leading the station's morning program. Replacing him…