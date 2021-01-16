Microsoft founder Bill Gates now owns the most farmland of anyone in the United States, according to The Land Report.The tech mogul, the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of US$121 billion, has built up a massive...Full Article
Bill Gates is now the biggest owner of farmland in America
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
