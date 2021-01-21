Wheelhouse, Start Bar ordered to close for up to 1 year

Two popular downtown bars have been ordered to shut down for up to a year after they have continued to violate Covid-19 public health orders, city of St. Louis officials said. A spokesperson with Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office confirmed the city issued additional closure notices to Wheelhouse and Start Bar. 5 On Your Side contacted the city health department Thursday morning for further details. We are waiting to hear back. The latest notice called for the bars to be closed for up to one year, to…