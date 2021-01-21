Judge sides with former Duke phenom Zion Williamson in lawsuit against marketing agency

A federal judge in North Carolina has sided with former Duke basketball phenom and current NBA star Zion Williamson in his case against his ex-marketing agency. In a 20-page opinion filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs granted Williamson’s motion for partial judgment against Prime Sports Marketing and its agent Gina Ford — the ruling voids Zion's marketing agreement with the agency and Ford. Williamson, currently playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, sued Prime Sports Marketing…